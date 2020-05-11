Supreme Court Rules Amended, Single-Judge Bench to Hear Bail Pleas From May 13 Amid Piling Backlog of Cases

File image of Supreme Court. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 11: For the first-time ever in India's legal history, the Supreme Court will see the constitution of single-judge benches to hear certain cases. As per the norm so far, the apex court bench comprised of at least two judges. The amendment of rules were announced on Monday, with the government stating that single-judge benches of the top court will hear pleas of bail and anticipatory bail from Wednesday. Babri Masjid Demolition Case: Supreme Court Extends Deadline For Completing Trial, Issuing Verdict Till August 31.

The decision was implemented through changes in the Supreme Court Rules, 2013. The amendment now allows the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to appoint any judge of the top court to head a single-member bench which will adjudicate upon SLPs in bail matters and transfer petitions under sections 406 CrPC and 25 CPC.

"From 13 May onwards single-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear appeals of bail and anticipatory bail in cases related to offences entailing jail term up to 7 years," said a statement issued by Prasar Bharti, the central government's media arm.

"Supreme Court Rules 2013 have been amended to allow the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to nominate any apex court judge and constitute a single-judge bench. The notification of the changes introduced in the rules was published in the Gazette of India on 19 September 2019," the statement further added.

The decision is aimed at clearing the massive backlog of cases in the apex court. For last several years, successive CJIs have expressed the need to enact measures through which the apex court may expedite the rate of cases disposal.

The amendment in norm also comes amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, which has forced the Supreme Court to conduct trials via video-conference. The in-video proceedings are restricted only to matters which require an urgent hearing. The normal functioning of the judicial body is expected to resume after the lockdown is lifted.