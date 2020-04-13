Supreme Court Says 'Can't Gag The Press' on Plea Against Alleged Communal Reportage of COVID-19 in India

File image of Supreme Court. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 13: The Supreme Court on Monday refrained from passing an immediate order to restrain the Indian media for their alleged communal reportage on the coronavirus pandemic. The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, and comprising of Justices LN Rao and MM Shantanagoudar, said long term measures may be needed but an immediate gag order cannot be issued.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Jamiat-e-Ulema-i-Hind, a body of top Indian Islamic scholars. The petitioners alleged that a major section of the media was tarnishing the entire Muslim community for the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz last month -- that led to a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the nation. How UP Police is Debunking Fake News on Tablighi Jamaat Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

"We cannot gag the press. We will not pass interim order/ directions," the Chief Justice told the petitioner, as he adjourned the matter for two more weeks. The bench, however, may look into long-term measures which should be enacted by media houses. Only upon "taking cognizance, will people understand", the court said.

Advocate Ejaz Maqbool, who represented the petitioner, insisted upon the bench to take immediate action against sections of the TV news channels who have been allegedly running provocative headlines against the Muslim community. The anger fueled through the media outlets has led to attack on minority community members in Karnataka, he said.

The petition included instances from the media reportage which are allegedly violative of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 -- that prohibit a direct attack on any religious community. The reportage is also against the principles of Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards issued by the New Broadcasters Association, the petitioner alleged.