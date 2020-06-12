New Delhi, June 12: The Supreme Court today said that no coercive action can be taken till the end of July against private employers who have not paid wages to workers during the coronavirus lockdown. This comes as a relief for the employers. According to an NDTV update, the Apex Court further said that states must facilitate negotiations between employees and employers over wage payment.

While pronouncing the verdict on Friday, Justice Bhushan said, “We directed no coercive action to be taken against employers. Our earlier orders will continue. A detailed affidavit has to be filed by the Centre in the last week of July. Negotiation between employees and employers will have to be facilitated by state government labour departments.” Employers Claiming Incapacity in Paying Wages Must Place Balance Sheets in Court: Centre to Supreme Court.

The decision was taken after employers argued that they do not have the financial capacity to pay full wages to workers for the lockdown period as there was no business. Supreme Court today pronounced its judgement on a number of petitions, filed by several private companies, challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs order to make a full salary to employees during the 54 days period of COVID-19 lockdown.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah was hearing a batch of petitions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).