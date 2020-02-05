Swami Nithyananda Case: Karnataka High Court Cancels Rape-Accused Godman's Bail Plea

Swami Nithyananda. (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bengaluru, February 5: Karnataka High Court on Wednesday cancelled bail granted in a rape case to Swami Nithyananda and directed the trial court to take him to custody. The self-proclaimed godman has been on a run since November after he was accused of rape and child abuse. The state police on Friday told Karnataka HC that Nithyananda was on a "spiritual tour". Nithyananda on 'Spiritual Tour', Can't Serve Notice to Him, Says Police to Karnataka High Court.

Recently, High Court had asked police to serve notice to Nithyananda in a petition seeking cancellation of his bail. The Deputy Superintendent of Police Balraj B told the court that notice cannot be served as he was not present at his "Bidadi ashram and was on a spiritual tour." They served notice instead to Kumari Archananda, an aide of the absconding accused. Nithyananda, Rape-Accused Self-Styled Godman, Sets Up His 'Own Country' Named 'Kailaasa’ on Private Island in Ecuador, Wants UN to Grant Sovereign Status.

Nithyananda is facing trial under Sections 114 (criminal abetment), 376 (rape), 201 (disappearance of evidence, giving false information), 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other charges under the Indian Penal Code. Since the complaint was filed in 2010, Nithyananda was arrested twice and been granted bails by the higher courts.