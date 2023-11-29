Bengaluru, November 29: In a shocking incident of cyber crime, a senior employee working at executive level in Infosys was duped of Rs 3.7 crore from cybercriminals after they threatened him of potential arrest. The man who works at Whitefield Infosys office in Bengaluru told police that he was accused by the fraudsters of involvement in multiple crimes, including money laundering. The fraudsters allegedly posed as officials from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Mumbai police to extort money from the Infosys executive.

The Infosys employer's harrowing experience began when he received the first call from the scammers on November 21. In his complaint he said that the caller briefed him about a criminal case lodged against him at Vakola police station in Mumbai and a money laundering case that was filed against his Aadhaar card details. In the following two days, they compelled him to transfer Rs 3.7 crore from his individual account to various other bank accounts, as per Times of India report. Cyber Fraud in Bengaluru: IT Professor Falls Prey to Click-to-Earn Scam, Loses Rs 5.2 Lakh.

Reportedly the caller also claimed that a sim card registered in the complainant's name was used for promoting illegal advertisements. The swindlers also set up a fake police station and displayed it to the executive during a video call. On the video call the fake policemen showed their ID cards and a forged "copy" of the complaint. They even told the complainant of potential arrest if he failed to visit the CBI offices of Mumbai and Delhi in connection with the case. The harassment continued for the next few days till the employee became suspicions and rushed to the police. Online Scam in Bengaluru: IT Professional Scammed for Rs 97,000 by Cybercriminals Posing as RTO and Mumbai Police Officials.

Responding to the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police have registered a case under Information Technology Act and and sections 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code. The case is likely to be handed over to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as the transaction in the alleged scam was over 3 crore. Bank authorities have been contacted to suspend the accounts of the miscreants.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2023 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).