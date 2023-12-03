On Sunday, December 3, the Mumbai police said that they successfully blocked Rs 80 lakh of victims of cyber fraud. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Mumbai police said that its officials stopped Rs 80 lakh of victims of cyber fraud in various bank accounts in one day with the help of cyber helpline number 1930 team. "A crucial reminder to our citizens: Stay alert and be cyber-savvy! Cyber frauds are on the rise, and your awareness is your best defence," the tweet by Mumbai police read. The police also asked people to verify sources, use strong passwords, and report any suspicious activity. "Let's build a resilient digital community together," the tweet stated. Cyber Fraud in Mumbai: Cops Fall Victim to Online Fraud, Lose Over Rs 1 Lakh; Probe On.

Mumbai Police successfully blocked Rs 80 lakh of victims of cyber fraud in various bank accounts in one day with the help of cyber helpline number 1930 team. A crucial reminder to our citizens: Stay alert and be cyber-savvy! Cyber frauds are on the rise, and your awareness is… pic.twitter.com/TIPDxCBd6Y — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 3, 2023

