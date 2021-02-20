New Delhi, Feb 20: The Delhi government has floated a fresh tender for setting up another 100 charging stations for electric vehicles across the city.

The move comes under its ongoing 'Switch Delhi', an electric vehicle mass awareness campaign to sensitize citizens about the benefits of switching to e-vehicles.

Sources said that in an effort to install adequate number of EV charging stations across the national capital in the coming days, the government has been mulling to set up a station after every kilometre, in the next two years.

"Currently, 70 e-charging stations are operational at different parts of the city and the tender for another 70 stations has been floated," said a source in the Delhi government. Electric Vehicles Usage Should Be Made Mandatory for All Govt Officials, Says Nitin Gadkari.

Earlier, it had floated a tender to set up 500 EV charging points at 100 locations in the next two years. These stations will be installed at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) premises, DTC bus depots and markets among others.

To promote electric vehicles on roads, Kejriwal government begun had the eight-month long campaign, involving various departments and also offering subsidy up to Rs 30,000 on purchase of electric-run two wheelers in the city.

