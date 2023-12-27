Chennai, Decenber 27: A worker was killed and another man seriously injured after an explosion today at Indian Oil Corporation's facility at Tondiarpet here, an official said. A fire services official said the incident took place when workers were engaged in completing tasks like welding "in an ethanol storage tank" after it was emptied. AC Blast in Chennai: Mother, Daughter Die of Asphyxiation After Air Conditioner Explodes and Fills House With Smoke in Ambattur

Five fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. "When we arrived, the fire had already been doused as the IOCL has in-house arrangements and fire safety mechanisms," the official said.

Chennai Blast Video

#WATCH | One person died and several others injured after the IOCL Plant Boiler burst in Chennai's Tondiarpet. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8G6mW3GDhE — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

A worker, who is said to be a welder, died on the spot, whereas another worker who is severely injured was rescued by authorities and admitted in hospital. The cause of the incident is not clear yet, the official said.