Madurai, December 19: Defence personnel have engaged a helicopter to rescue about 800 train passengers stranded in flood-hit southern Tamil Nadu, an official said. At Srivaikuntam railway station, rope and accessories needed to lift people were lowered from the chopper and a number of passengers, including a boy, were airlifted to safety.

"The work has commenced, passengers are being rescued," a Southern Railway official said here. All arrangements are in place including buses to take the passengers to Vanchi Maniyacchi railway station, 38 km away from

Srivaikuntam. A special train will be operated to Chennai from Vanchi Maniyachchi station.

Rescue Operation Underway at Srivaikuntam Railway Station

#WATCH | Indian Air Force helicopters are deployed for HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) missions in Tamil Nadu due to unprecedented rains in the last 24 hours. Four passengers including a pregnant woman & baby aged 1.5 yrs were winched up and taken safely to… pic.twitter.com/1mNYkTRFw5 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

Earlier on Monday, NDRF authorities were alerted to rescue passengers in the Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Express (Train No 20606) which had departed from Tiruchendur to Chennai at 20.25 hours on December 17.

Indian Air Force Rescued Passengers Stranded at Srivaikuntam Railway Station

@IAF_MCC Helicopter rescue mission in Srivaikuntam Railway station. Rescue team saves girl child and others today #TirunelveliRains #Tirunelvelifloods pic.twitter.com/LPVlHJSMEL — bharanidharan (@delhibharani) December 19, 2023

The train was stopped at Srivaikuntam railway station in Thoothukudi district due to heavy rain and flood situation. In total, 800 passengers were stranded and of them, approximately 500 were in the Srivaikuntam railway station and about 300 took shelter in a nearby school, a railway official said.