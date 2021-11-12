Chandigarh, November 12: A 28-year-old rape convict was arrested by the Chandigarh police for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. The rape convict was out on parole. The accused has been identified as Kunal alias Kallu. He is a resident of the Shanti Nagar area of Manji Majra. The incident took place on Wednesday. Karnataka Horror: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by Lover's Father, Accused Arrested.

The accused was arrested by the police. According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl’s father lodged a complaint against Kunal. Within five hours after the complaint was registered, the rape convict was arrested from Manimajra. The girl was then sent for medical examination.

A case under Sections 363 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Mani Majra police station. The medical examination confirmed that the girl was raped. The police recorded the statement of the minor girl. After the rape was confirmed in the medical report of the girl, the police also added relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Punjab: Man Sentenced to 10 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor Girl in Ludhiana.

The accused was presented before the court and was in judicial custody. Kunal was earlier also arrested for abducting and raping another minor girl in 2017. In 2018, he was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The rape convict was out on parole from June 23 to November 26. The accused is a father of two children.

