Tamil Nadu, February 19: In a spine-chilling incident, a three-year-old girl was burned to death by a man in Sulur. The incident took place at 10 am on Thursday. Reportedly, the culprit, a friend of the father of the deceased, also suffered serious burn injuries and is in critical condition. The accused has been identified as C Dhanasekar (30), a resident of West Arasur.

As per the report published in TOI, the incident came to light when the deceased's father returned home at around 11:30 am and found the smoke coming out of the house. The father, along with another friend, broke open the door to get inside the house. Drunk Man in Karnataka Chops off Wife's Nose with Sharp Weapon After Fight.

When they got inside, they found the girl wrapped in cloth and burned to death while the accused was lying near the girl. Reportedly, the postmortem report ruled out sexual assault prior to the murder.

