Salem, February 4: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old youth who was chatting with his girlfriend on the terrace of an apartment in the early hours of Saturday, died when he jumped off the building on seeing her mother. He was a first year law college student at Central Law College at Chinna Kollapatty in Salem.

The deceased has been identified as S Sanjay, resident of Kamaraj Nagar in Dharmapuri town. He was staying in a rented building with his friends, reported TOI.

Sanjay had been in relationship with an 18-year-old girl who is also a law student at the same college for the last three years. Both fell in love with each other while they were studying in a private school in Karur district, said a police constable. Karnataka: After Torching Mother, Adopted Son Gives Life Threat to Father After Being Released From Jail in Bengaluru.

The girl is staying in an apartment in the same area with her mother and sister. Uttar Pradesh: Mother-Daughter End Life by Jumping in Front of Goods Train in Bijnor.

Sanjay went to the girl's apartment to see her on Saturday at around 1 AM. It is learnt that the girl's mother suddenly came to the terrace seeing her daughter. However, seeing her Sanjay panicked and jumped off the terrace to the floor. He sustained grave head injuries and died on the spot.

The Kannankurichi police rushed to the spot after they were informed. They sent the body for postmortem. A case was registered.

