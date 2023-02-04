Bijnor, February 4: A woman along with her four-year-old daughter allegedly jumped in front of a goods train following a dispute in the family near Meva Nawada railway station of Sahaspur, police said on Saturday. UP Shocker: Boy Jumps in Front of Speeding Train After Being Thrashed by Mob for Failing To Repay Rs 20 to Shopkeeper in Etawah (Disturbing Visuals).

The woman, Saba Iqbal (30) had remarried two years ago after divorcing her first husband. Arifa was the child of her first husband, police said.

She took the extreme step on Friday evening following a dispute in the family and took her daughter along with her, SHO of Seohara Police Station Rajeev Chaudhary said.

