Chennai, November 18: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained the red alert issued in Chennai and adjoining districts on Thursday in the wake of heavy rains lashing the area. According to the IMD, a depression has been formed over SouthWest Bay of Bengal from Thursday morning onwards and is 310 km southeast of Chennai. It may move northwestwards and cross north TN and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh by the early Friday morning, an IMD statement said.

The weather department predicts a very heavy rain spell over Chennai and adjoining districts with very heavy rains likely in several places in the area. It has also predicted very heavy rainfall in South Tamil Nadu. Tiruppur received the highest rainfall in Tamil Nadu with the district recording 20 cm on the morning of Thursday. Tamil Nadu Rains: 75,000 Police Personnel Kept Ready in the Wake of Heavy Showers In Chennai and Adjoining Areas.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are lashing Puducherry and Karaikal and all the educational institutions remain closed. Police, fire, and rescue forces have been continuously in action. One company of NDRF has also been posted at the revenue control room for any immediate necessity. Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy told mediapersons that the situation is under control and the territory government is monitoring the weather developments closely. He said that all the government departments are coordinating with each other and the back ups are also ready.

