Namakkal, May 23: A 29-year-old widow was gang-raped, beaten up, and robbed by four men in Namakkal. The accused also made a video of the whole crime.

According to a report in India Today, the victim in her complaint alleged that she was with her friend near Veesanam Lake on May 19 when four men surrounded them and robbed her. They also took her 12-gm gold chain which she was wearing at the time.

The perpetrators attacked and took her to a secluded area where she was allegedly gang-raped for several hours brutally. Pune Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Rapes Friend’s Minor Sister in Bhosari; Arrested

The victim also mentioned that the gang attacked her friend brutally, robbed him and took his phone to record the crime.

The gang let them go after threatening to kill them if they told anyone about the incident.

The victim then filed a complaint with Namakkal Police. A case has been registered under sections 392, 376 B, 506 (1) and 67 of the IT Act. Rajasthan Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Raped by Panchayat Assistant on Pretext of Issuing MGNREGA Job Card

Police have arrested Naveen Kumar (21), Dinesh Kumar (21), and Murali who works as a painter. Further investigation is underway.

