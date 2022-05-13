Chennai, May 13: Four boys, all 14-year-olds, were booked under the Prevention of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act and sent to a correctional facility in Kellys, Chennai for raping their classmate at her residence a few days ago.

Police said that while there was no penetrative sex, the boys were regularly watching pornographic movies and tried it on their classmate at her home in Royapuram where they often visited for combined studies. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By 17-Year-Old Boy In Bareilly District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The incident occurred a few days ago and came to light when the younger sister of the girl informed their mother. The girl said that one day when both the parents had gone out to office, the boys had come to their home and asked the younger sister to go out and play as they had to study.

The girl told the mother that after some time when she came back home, the door of the room in which her sister and her classmates were 'studying' was closed but not latched and she barged in and found her sister without clothes with hands and feet tied. The younger sister was asked to keep her mouth shut by the elder sister.

However, police said that after a few days both of them had a spat and the younger sister informed their mother about the incident and lodged a complaint at the Royapuram police station on Wednesday. Police after a thorough investigation charged the boys under the POCSO Act and sent them to the correction facility. The girl was sent to a rehabilitation centre for counselling.

M.R. Mayangana, a medical doctor turned social activist while speaking to IANS said, "Parents should keep an eye on the children as to what they are watching, whom they are meeting, and what is transpiring between them to prevent such incidents that would leave a mental scar on all of them. Police said that the boys were regularly watching pornographic movies and parents of these boys should have kept a watch on them to prevent such things. It has to be seen whether the girl was subjected to sexual assault earlier also and whether anyone else other than the four boys was involved in this."

