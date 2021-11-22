Coimbatore, November 22: A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 52-year-old man in Saravanampatti neighbourhood of Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Friday. After the minor’s parents reported the alleged crime to the police, a case was registered and the accused, was arrested on Sunday. Tamil Nadu Horror: Minor Girl Raped Repeatedly By 20-Year-Old Youth in Trichy; Accused Arrested

According to a report in The Times Of India(TOI), the accused has been living in a rented house with his family. He and the five-year-old girl are neighbours. As per reports, when the minor girl was playing with her friends outside her house on Friday evening, the accused spotted her and offered her ice cream. Then he took the child to his house and committed the heinous crime. Another neighbour, who had filmed the entire episode showed the clip to the survivor’s mother the next day.

The survivor’s parents reported the crime to the Saravanampatti police after hearing about this. The case was referred to the east all-women police inspector Dowlath Nisha. The inspector registered a case under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused on Sunday morning. He was presented in a special POCSO court and sent to judicial custody.

In another gruesome incident, a man allegedly raped and murdered his daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal as he was upset with his daughter for marrying a man from a different caste. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes And Kills Daughter For Marrying Outside Caste In Bhopal District

The accused was charged under Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. His son has also been arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in the crime.

