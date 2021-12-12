Tamil Nadu, December 12: A college girl in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur has accused a 23-year-old youth of threatening to upload her morphed photographs on the internet in order to blackmail her into making nude video calls to him. On the basis of her complaint, the police arrested the accused, identified as N Niyaz, on Friday. Delhi Man Arrested for Blackmailing and Extorting Money From Over 100 Women by Morphing Pictures on Social Media

According to a report in The Times Of India, Niyaz, a resident of Coimbatore city, works as an electrician. An officer said Niyaz had created two accounts on Instagram using the name of as many women. He befriended the college student on the social media platform by posing as a woman. For the last few months, he had been chatting with the student who thought that she was interacting with another girl.

The accused allegedly downloaded the college girl’s photographs and morphed them. Later, he sent the obscene morphed pictures to her and asked her to make nude video calls to him. He threatened to upload her morphed photos on the internet if she turned down his demand.

The college girl then approached the cybercrime police and filed a complaint against the accused. On December 2, the police booked the accused under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal for to disrobe) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code. Relevant charges under the Information Technology Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act have also been slapped on him. The police recorded his arrest on Friday (December 10).

“We have found recordings of nude video calls with a few young women in his mobile phone. We request all the victims to come forward to lodge complaints against Niyaz,” the report quoted a police officer as saying.

This comes months after a youngster was arrested by the Thiruverkadu police in Tamil Nadu for allegedly harassing a woman with her morphed nude photo. Uttar Pradesh: 24-Year-Old Woman From Moradabad Blackmails Childhood Friend With Her Morphed Inappropriate Photos & Demands Rs 10 Lakh, Arrested

The woman in question stated that she received her morphed nude photo on WhatsApp messenger. The sender tried to blackmail her for her intimate pics. She blocked the sender, following which the accused tried to malign her image by spreading false information about her on social media. This prompted her to approach the police. Subsequently, the police sprang up in action and nabbed the accused with the help of technical surveillance.

