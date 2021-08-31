Moradabad, August 31: A 24-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district allegedly blackmailed her childhood friend with her morphed indecent images. The accused reportedly made a fake Instagram account and sent her morphed images. She then blackmailed her. The accused threatened her childhood friend to make these images viral and demanded Rs 10 lakh from her. The woman has been arrested by the police on Saturday. Gujarat Man Blackmails Girls Online, Demands Money by Threatening To Circulate Their Intimate Photos on Social Media.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the complaint was registered in the matter almost four months ago on May 7. The UP crime branch police tracked the IP address and the location of the accused on Saturday. The woman was arrested from the Warsi Nagar area. During the interrogation, she revealed that her friend had once insulted her in public, and she wanted to take revenge of that.

"The cybercrime team successfully traced the Instagram user through the IP address that showed the user's location in Warsi Nagar. She was arrested and later identified as a childhood friend of the complainant and also her neighbour," reported the media house quoting Mughalpura station house officer Amit Kumar as saying.

A case has been registered against the 24-year-old woman under sections 420, 384, 504 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused has also been booked under relevant sections of the IT (Information Technology Act), 2000. After the arrest, she was sent to jail. The police are carrying out further investigation into the case.

