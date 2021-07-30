Hyderabad, July 30: In a shocking incident, a woman was found dead inside a hotel room while a man was hanging from the ceiling of the room on Thursday. The incident took place at a popular hotel in Hyderabad’s Madhapur area. She was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, who later killed himself. The woman’s throat was slit with a sharp object. The deceased have been identified as Santoshi and G Ramulu. Both were 25-year-old. Hyderabad Shocker: Man kills Wife in Guise of COVID-19 in Vanasthalipuram, Arrested.

Police suspect that the Santoshi was allegedly murdered by Ramulu and after committing the crime, he might have hanged himself. According to a report published in India Today, Santoshi is a resident of the Bomraspet area in Vikarabad district, while Ramulu belonged to Narayanpet district. The couple reportedly checked in on Wednesday evening. Hyderabad Shocker: 3-Year-Old Kid Thrashed to Death by Mother and Her Lover for Crying Continuously.

As per the media report, an argument broke out between the two on Thursday. One of the hotel staffers reportedly heard screams and informed the management about the incident. When the couple did not open the room, the management used an emergency key. The police were then informed. Santoshi’s body was found in the bathroom. She was allegedly stabbed multiple times, and also her throat had been slit. The accused was hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police have started an investigation into the case. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and the reports are still awaited. The couple met during the lockdown. Police also recovered study material from the room. However, no suicide note was found.

