Hyderabad, December 29: A 30-year-old pharmacy graduate-turned burglar who committed over 100 offences in last ten years and gave cops a slip every time he struck was arrested by Osmania University police on Wednesday, December 20. The accused identified as R Shankar Naik started keeping an account of his offences in a diary after the cops allegedly subjected him to torture over a false accusation exaggerating what he had stolen. As a pre-emptive move, he purportedly left behind a note with details of stolen items at crime scenes.

According to Times of India report, Naik was first arrested in 2012 in an attempt to murder case. While incarcerated, Shankar forged connections with fellow inmates involved in burglary and later became addicted to liquor and ganja. In 2022 Naik was detained again by Medipally police and released in September 2023. By that time he had committed 94 burglaries. Telangana Shocker: Man Brutally Stabbed to Death by Miscreants in Hyderabad, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

After coming out of jail, he resumed his profession as burglar. He last targeted a techie's apartment on September 20 in Habsiguda area and stole 19tola gold, some cash and US dollars. After checking the CCTV footages from different places, police arrested Naik from near a jewellery store in Ameerpet. Police recovered 20tola stolen gold worth 13.5 lakh from Naik's possession and also seized the diary in which he documented details of his crimes after his arrest. Telangana Shocker: CCTV Footage of Hacking of Real Estate Dealer Goes Viral in Hyderabad.

Naik, a native of Nagarkurnool district, obtained his B.Pham degree from a private institute in Gadwal, OU ACP S Saidaiah said. He began involved in crime after his first arrest. Shankar Naik would finance a luxurious life with his proceeds of crime. He indulged in buying sport branded clothes, stay at expensive hotels in metro cities and would often use escort services.

Since 2012, Naik was involved in over 100 burglary incidents across the city and various regions of Telangana. Between the time he was released and re-arrested in 2023, Naik had broken into 11 more houses and stole valuables from eight places under Osmania University police limits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2023 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).