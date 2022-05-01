Hyderabad, May 1: A 30-year-old woman, reportedly mentally unstable, was allegedly gang-raped by four men at Dundigal on Friday night.

The woman, who was said to be mentally unstable, was allegedly lured and taken to a secluded place near Gandimaisamma by one Mohd.Immam, an auto-rickshaw driver, where he was joined by his friends, reported TOI.

According to the police, the woman, a native of Solapur, had come to the city a few days ago and was staying in Dundigal. She was approached by Immam at a liquor outlet when she was alone. From there, he allegedly took her to a secluded spot behind the liquor outlet and along with his friends Quddus, Umruddin and Narasimha, all auto-rickshaw drivers, raped her. Mumbai: Man Arrested for Abducting, Raping 7-Year-Old Girl in Ghatkopar

“They overpowered and raped her and fled the spot,” police said, adding that she regained consciousness and came out on the road. Passersby on seeing her alerted the police on Dial 100 facility.

Based on a complaint, the Dundigal police booked a case of gang-rape and are investigating. They arrested Immam and are questioning him. Efforts are on to nab the other suspects who are absconding. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Raped for Two Years by Social Media Friend in Bhopal

"The victim's health condition is normal. But after talking to her, we got a feeling that she may not be completely stable mentally. She has been giving inconsistent answers when we asked for her what has transpired at the crime scene. She also gave vague replies when asked about her personal details," said an investigator.

Police are waiting for the doctor's opinion.

A few hours after the assault, police managed to nab the four other missing suspects and started interrogating them to find out what exactly happened.

“All the accused are friends and they live in various places near Dundigal. We are interrogating them to gather more details," said an investigator. Police registered a gang rape case under section 376 D of the IPC.

