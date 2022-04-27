Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a man for kidnapping, and raping a 7-year-old girl in Ghatkopar, news agency ANI reported. A case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act has been filed against the accused.

