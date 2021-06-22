Hyderabad, June 22: In a shocking incident, two brother were reportedly found dead in Shamirpet lake near Hyderabad on Monday. Both the siblings were doctors. As per reports, the deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Goutham, who was an Ayurvedic doctor in Bihar, and 26-year-old Nandan, who was doctor at a Alwal hospital. The brothers reportedly drowned in the lake. It came to light, when few visitors found a pair of slippers, clothes and a mobile found near the lake and informed police about the same reported TOI. Uttar Pradesh: Four Girls Drown While Bathing in Yamuna, 2 Bodies Recovered, 2 Missing.

Following which the a full-fledged search operation was carried on and the dead bodies of the siblings were spotted and pulled out from the lake. Inspector V Sudheer Kumar told the Times of India, “It appears Nandan first ventured into the waters. Perhaps, on seeing his brother getting drowned, Goutham may also have entered the lake to save Nandan. This we are assuming as Goutham was fully clothed along with his footwear when his body was fished out from the lake." Tamil Nadu Shocker: Two Photographers Drown and Die in Chennai Lake While Taking Pictures.

According to reports, Goutham, the elder brother, had came to visit his younger brother Nandan in Hyderabad around a week back. The brother duo went for sightseeing to the Shamirpet lake near Hyderabad on Sunday evening on a motor cycle when the incident took place.

In a similar incident, four girls drowned in Yamuna river last week. They reportedly went to take a dip in the river when the strong currents washed them away. The incident was reported from Fahira village in Uttar Pradesh.

