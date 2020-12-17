Hyderabad, December 17: In a shocking incident, a teacher in Telangana has been arrested for sexually harassing several girl students. According to a tweet by ANI, the teacher allegedly harassed five girl students between August to November. The incident was reported in Chintavare village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. As soon as the incident was reported, police took a stock of the situation. Cops investigating the incident said that a case has been registered in the matter for repeated sexual exploitation of girl students. Gujarat Shocker: School Principal in Jamnagar Calls 10-Year-Old Girl Student to School, Allegedly Molests Her Inside School Premises.

According to a report by NDTV, the teacher who has been arrested is the headmaster, who is around 40 years old. The report further added that he and another teacher were going to teach the girl students on alternate days since August after the state government decided on 50 percent attendance for teachers in school due to the pandemic.

Here's the tweet:

Telangana: Teacher arrested for allegedly sexually harassing five girl students between August to November, in Chintavare village, Bhadradri Kothagudem district; case registered, say police. — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

