Mumbai, February 5: The School Education Department of Telangana will announce the TS TET 2024 results today, February 5. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test or TS TET 2024 exam can check and download the results by visiting the official website at TS TET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in and schooledu.telangana.gov.in. This year, the TS TET 2024 examination took place from January 2 to 20 in two shifts daily.

The first shift was held from 9 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second shift from 2 PM to 4:30 PM. The TS TET exam consisted of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. While the Paper 1 exam was for teaching classes 1 to 5, the second paper or Paper 2, was for candidates who wanted to teach in classes 6 to 8. Notably, both Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test exam papers had 150 marks each.

Consisting of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each question in the exam carried one mark and four options, of which only one was correct. There was no negative marking for incorrect answers. After the exams, the school education department released the provisional answer key and allowed candidates an opportunity to raise objections until January 27.

Steps to Check TS TET Results 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in

Visit the official website at Step 2: Click on the link to check the TS TET 2024 results on the homepage

Click on the link to check the TS TET 2024 results on the homepage Step 3: Enter using your credentials to log in

Enter using your credentials to log in Step 4: Your TS TET results will be displayed on the screen.

Your TS TET results will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Check your result thoroughly

Check your result thoroughly Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

Around 2.75 lakh candidates applied for the TG TET exam this year. It must be noted that the objections will be reviewed by an expert committee constituted by the department, following which the final answer key will be released. To pass the exam, general category candidates need 60 per cent or above marks, while BC category candidates need 50 per cent or more.

Similarly, SC, ST, and differently abled candidates need 40 per cent or above to qualify in the examination. Earlier, the TS TET exam certificate was valid for seven years, but it is now valid for a lifetime. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website.

