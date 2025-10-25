In a shocking incident caught on camera, Gurugram police arrested two youths for urinating from a moving Thar on Old Railway Road. The accused were identified as Mohit Kumar (23) and Anuj Kumar (25) from Jhajjar district. The act, filmed by a passerby, went viral on social media, prompting swift police action. The FIR was lodged under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 296 (obscene acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at New Colony police station. Police said Anuj was driving while Mohit opened the door to relieve himself without stopping the car. The duo was traced using the Thar’s registration number. Investigations later revealed Mohit’s criminal past, he faces charges of murder, assault, and illegal firearm possession, and was out on bail since December 2022. Anuj, however, has no prior record. Gurugram: Man Caught on Camera Urinating From Moving Thar in Sadar Bazaar Area; Police Launch Hunt for Suspect After Video Goes Viral.

Man Urinates Out Of Moving Thar In Gurugram

Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral

#WATCH | Gurugram (Haryana): Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar says, "A case came to light with the Gurugram Police's social media monitoring team in which a young man was urinating from a moving Thar vehicle. After which, a case was registered. During the investigation, the New… pic.twitter.com/2h4neJRNI3 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2025

