You probably brush your teeth twice a day and floss—or at least, you know you should. However, there are a lot of other things that go into having a healthy smile. The experts at Dental Design Smile know how important it is for you to look your best while keeping your teeth healthy. Here are some of their recommendations to achieve a radiant smile.

Get a cleaning at least twice a year.

Don’t skip your trips to the dentist, even if you think your teeth are okay. “Visiting a hygienist twice a year ensures that plaque isn’t building up on your teeth,” said Dental Design Smile CEO, Elvis Mons. “It can also help you deal with cavities or other issues early, which can save you money, even if it doesn’t feel like it in the short-term.”

Stop smoking.

Smoking causes intense teeth stains. While sometimes the stains can be brushed off, they can sink into the enamel over time, making them permanent. “There are so many reasons not to smoke cigarettes. If keeping your teeth healthy is yours, that’s something great to see.” Quitting cold turkey is a good idea, but nicotine gum is also okay for your teeth, since it’s sugar-free.

Limit coffee, tea, and red wine.

Some beverages can stain your teeth as well. If you drink these beverages a lot, the stains can soak into your enamel, making them permanent. If you can, cut these drinks out altogether. “If you must consume one of these drinks, do it through a straw so the liquid makes less contact with your teeth.” It can also help to rinse your mouth out with water between brushings so the liquid doesn’t remain on your teeth.

Drink lots of water.

Water is the perfect drink for people who want healthy teeth. It doesn’t contain sugar or stain. Plus, it helps flush your teeth clean and discourages tooth decay. “Tap water is best if possible. It contains fluoride, which is known to help your teeth grow stronger and thrive.”

Consider veneers.

If your teeth are already damaged, there’s no reason you can’t get your perfect smile back. Dental Design Smile specializes in veneers, which fit over your teeth to make your smile look great. “We offer Hollywood procedures at prices that everyone can afford. After your procedure, you won’t have to feel insecure about your smile anymore.”

