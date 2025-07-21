Surat, July 21: After nearly two decades of severe hearing loss, a 63-year-old woman, identified as Jaibunnisha M from Kosamba, in Gujarat's Surat, experienced an unexpected miracle. Despite years of failed hearing aids and isolation, she suddenly began hearing again following a full mouth reconstruction. Initially scheduled for cochlear implant surgery, her doctors were stunned by the sudden improvement. Experts believe nerve decompression during dental treatment may have restored her hearing.

According to a Times of India report, Jaibunnisha had been living in near silence for over 20 years, with the last decade marked by deep isolation. Even the best hearing aids failed to help her, causing her to withdraw from social events and family gatherings. Neighbours misunderstood her silence as arrogance, unaware of her struggle to hear. Surat Fire: Patients Evacuated As Massive Blaze Triggers Stampede-Like Situation in Athwalines Mission Hospital in Gujarat, 15 Fire Engines Deployed (Watch Video).

The turning point came after she underwent multiple dental procedures, including full-mouth reconstruction and temporomandibular joint rehabilitation. Implant specialist Dr Rishi Bhatt explained that nerve decompression during these treatments may have positively affected the nerve connected to her ear, leading to the remarkable hearing improvement. Her audiogram showed significant progress, prompting her ENT doctors to pause the planned cochlear implant surgery. Ahmedabad Plane Crash Fact-Check: 2 Heads Found in 1 Body Bag? Gujarat Civil Hospital Terms News Report 'Completely False', Says Bodies Are Being Handed Over With 'Dignity and Respect'.

Jaibunnisha’s daughter, Tehzeeb, a radiologist based in Dubai, expressed joy at her mother’s recovery, noting how their phone conversations have become two-way again. Her husband Abbas, a doctor himself, admitted initial disbelief but now thanks the medical intervention and fate for this unexpected miracle.

