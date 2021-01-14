New Delhi, January 14: States in the Northern India are under the tight grip of cold waves and experiencing severe winter conditions. Several places witnesses a thick blanket of fog on Thursday morning. The visibility levels dropped owing to the dense fog prevailing in the many cities.Weather Forecast: Mercury To Dip to About 5 Degrees in Delhi on January 14, Coldwave Conditions To Grip Parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, UP and Rajasthan.

Various states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi were engulfed in dense fog. People faced difficulties in commuting from one place to other due to decreased visibility. An road accident was reported at Yumana Expressway, UP where a bus rammed into another vehicle due to low visibility due to fog.Delhi Winter: Minimum Temperature Dips to 2 Degrees Celsius in National Capital.

Watch Videos and Pictures Here:

WATCH| A thick blanket of fog engulfs Ludhiana, Punjab leading to poor visibility pic.twitter.com/BNNqPlN3zB — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021

Moradabad covered in a layer of dense fog this morning, people light fire to keep themselves warm as the temperature drops. pic.twitter.com/B3ibwjz8dd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2021

Haryana: Ambala shrouded in dense fog, people light fire to keep themselves warm as the mercury level dips. pic.twitter.com/w77ZqMETrD — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021

The temperature has been dropping continuously in the Northern States. Cold and dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas have been barreling through the plains, bringing the minimum temperature in north India down, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre told PTI.

