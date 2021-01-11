New Delhi, January 11: Coldwave conditions along with dense fog are likely to prevail over parts of North India in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. In its weather bulletin the IMD said that cold to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 3-4 days. The change in the weather condition is due to the dry north/northwesterly winds. In the wake of the weather system, the minimum temperature is very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees over most parts of Northwest India during next 3-4 days. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

The IMD said that the drop in mercury levels is very likely to cause cold day/severe cold day conditions in many areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, northwest Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during next 3 days. Kuldeep Srivastava, Regional Head, IMD Delhi was quoted by ANI saying that on January 14, the temperature in the capital will reduce again, dipping to about 5 degree Celsius. "There might also be dense fog conditions. But we're not expecting any 'cold wave' here as of now", Srivastava said.

Giving details about the weather conditions in the southern states, the IMD said that under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast, heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm along with lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Lakshadweep during next 3 days till January 12 and significant decrease in rainfall activity over these regions thereafter.

