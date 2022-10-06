Mumbai, October 6: Mumbai Police has apprehended a man from Bihar in connection with anonymous calls threatening to target industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, an official said on Thursday. Bomb Threat: Caller Threatens To Blow Up Antilia, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Kill Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani & Anant Ambani; Case Registered.

A police team picked up a suspect from Darbhanga district around midnight and was bringing him back here, he said. Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital here had received two calls on Wednesday where the unidentified caller threatened to blow up the hospital along with Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai. Ambani Family Threat Call Case: Man From Bihar's Darbhanga Arrested, Being Brought to Mumbai (Video).

Watch Video of Mumbai Police Statement:

A team of Mumbai Police have arrested a person from #Darbhanga district in Bihar for making threat calls to #MukeshAmbani family. Zonal DCP #Neelotpal said the accused is being brought to Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/5rDD71th2E — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) October 6, 2022

The caller also issued threats to the industrialist and his family members, officials had said.