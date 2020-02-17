Three Kashmiri Students of KLE Institute of Technology Who Were Detained For Their Viral Video With Pro-Pakistan Slogans Sent to Judicial Custody Till March 2

KLE Students in Karnataka (Photo Credits: ANI)

Karnataka, February 17: Three Kashmiri students of KLE Institute of Technology, who were first arrested after their video allegedly with pro-Pak slogans went viral and later released after the execution of Bond under sec 169 of CrPC were picked by police on Sunday night. According to an ANI tweet, they were produced before a court in Hubli today and have been sent to judicial custody till March 2.

On March 15, in the video that went viral, a song was heard in the background. The three students introduced themselves and one of them was seen saying about 'Azadi' and another 'Pakistan'. In the end, they raised 'Zindabad' slogans. As the police came to know about the incident, they rushed to the college, detained the students and took them to Gokul police station. As per reports, the students were attacked by police as they were taken out of the college. Karnataka: Three Kashmiri Students Arrested For Posting WhatsApp Video With Pro-Pakistan Slogans, Booked For Sedition.

Check ANI tweet:

Karnataka: 3 Kashmiri students of KLE Institute of Technology, who were first arrested after their video allegedly with pro-Pak slogans went viral&later released after execution of Bond under sec 169 of CrPC were picked by police last night&produced before a court in Hubli today. — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020

Following the incident, the college administration suspended the students. Two of the arrested students are in the first year of civil engineering, while the third student is studying in the second year. The Kashmiri students shot their video and reportedly kept it as their WhatsApp status.