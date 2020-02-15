Karnataka: Three Kashmiri Students Arrested For Posting WhatsApp Video With Pro-Pakistan Slogans, Booked For Sedition

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Karnataka police on Saturday arrested three Kashmiri students studying in studying at KLE Institute of Technology in Hubballi for posting a video on WhatsApp with pro-Pakistan slogans. The students were booked for sedition for disrupting communal harmony. They were identified as Aamir, Taalib and Bashit. They posted the video with pro-Pakistan slogans on the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack.

The college administration also suspended the students. Two of the arrested students are in the first year of civil engineering, while the third student is studying in the second year. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. The Kashmiri students shot their video had reportedly kept the video as their WhatsApp status.

ANI's Tweet:

Hubli-Dharwad police commissioner on 3 Kashmiri students of KLE Institute of Technology who were arrested after their video allegedly with pro-Pakistan slogans went viral: We'll take appropriate action in the matter. Investigation will be done. It's too premature to say anything. https://t.co/1cQZ6Ia1UU — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

The students were taken to Gokul road police station with their faces covered. Bajrang Dal activists had reportedly gathered outside the college to tried to attack the Kashmiri students. However, police managed to avoid any untoward incident and ensured the safety of the students.

Hubli-Dharwad police commissioner said, “When we got info, we arrested them&brought to police station. Their college also filed complaint.” He added, “We will take appropriate action in the matter. An investigation will be done. It's too premature to say anything.” Police also seized laptops and mobiles of the students.