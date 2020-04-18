Tiger Mauls Woman to Death in Tirora Forest in Maharashtra's Gondia District

File Image: Pexels

Nagpur, April 18: In the third tiger attack reported in a week's time, a 32-year-old woman was killed by a big cat at Mouza Mangejhari in Tirora forest range in Gondia district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday, a forest official said.

The incident took place at around 6.30 am, when a group of people from Mangejhari ventured into the forest to collect fallen branches, range forest officer S K Aakre said. The tiger attacked the victim Anita Tumhare and dragged her for 400 metres and fled the scene, he said. Uttar Pradesh: Leopard Mauls 10-Year-Old Girl in Lakhimpur.

Forest officials rushed to the spot and the victim body was recovered and sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that an immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh was provided to the deceased's family.

Earlier in the week, a 40-year-old man was killed by a tiger at Aramori forest range in Gadchiroli, while a 56-year- old man died in an attack at Pench Tiger Reserve.