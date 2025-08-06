Recently, the Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a man for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The top court reiterated that a victim's testimony, if credible, is sufficient for conviction, even in the absence of corroborative medical evidence. "It is an opt-reiterated dictum of law that in cases of rape, the testimony of the prosecutrix alone may be sufficient and sole evidence of the victim, when cogent and consistent, could be properly used to arrive at a finding of the guilt," the top court said. The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and NV Anjaria observed while upholding the Chhattisgarh High Court's verdict. The appellant was convicted for the offence punishable under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was further convicted for the offence under Section 376 (2), IPC to be sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for ten years and with a fine of INR 1,000. "Merely because the medical evidence was less corroborative and less supportive or absent in details or indictive of no external injuries, it in no way weakened the prosecution case. Sole testimony of the victim was a strong evidence to rely on along with available attendant evidence," the Supreme Court added. ‘You Too Committed Offence By Having Sex Outside Marriage’: Supreme Court Warns Married Woman Over Affair, Upholds Lover’s Bail.

Testimony of the Prosecutrix Alone May Be Sufficient, Says Supreme Court

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

