Agartala, March 2: After the counting of postal ballots, the ruling BJP and opposition CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress candidates are neck-and-neck in 10 of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Tripura.

BJP candidates are leading in Bordowali, Ramnagar, Khayerpur and Majlishpur seats, while the CPI(M) is leading in Pratapgarh, Barjala, Bamutia seats. Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: CM Manik Saha Visits Sundari Maa Temple, Seeks Divine Blessings (See Pics).

Congress, which contested the February 16 Assembly elections in seat sharing adjustments with the Left parties, is leading in Agartala and Banamalipur seats. Tipra Motha Party, a tribal based party, is leading in Simna seat. Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes Begins for 60 Seats Amid Tight Security.

"After the completion of counting of postal ballots, counting of votes stored in the EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up," the poll official said.

