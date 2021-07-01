Thiruvananthapuram, July 1: An animal keeper at the Trivandrum Zoo died after allegedly being bitten by a king cobra on Thursday, officials said.

According to zoo officials, Harshad was in charge of providing food to the animals. CCTV footage showed him entering the snake's cage at 12.15 p.m. to clean the place and feed the animal. 8-Foot Long King Cobra Rescued by Woman in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj.

When he was missing for a while, his colleagues came looking for him and found him lying in the cage. He was taken to the Medical College hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2021 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).