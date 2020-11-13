New Delhi, November 13: Micro-blogging site Twitter on Thursday night removed the Display Picture (DP) of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It, however, reinstated the picture after some time. It turned out that Twitter took the action after someone claimed copyright on the image. However, as soon as the questions arose on the action, Twitter reinstated the same picture.

The Twitteratti reacted on the action that who can claim on the picture of the Home Minister? In fact, on Thursday night, a message was displayed on the DP of Shah saying 'Media not displayed'. Twitter stated in the message that the picture has been removed after someone claimed copyright on it. Twitter Removes Amit Shah's Profile Image Allegedly Due to Copyright Issue, Restores Later; Twitterati Amused Over Missing DP of Home Minister.

Shah is very popular on social media. He is the second leader in the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of highest followers on Twitter. He has 23.6 million followers. The Home Minister follows only 296 people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 07:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).