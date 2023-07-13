Rajasthan, July 13: A minor boy was taken into custody on Tuesday, July 12, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Udaipur's Hiran Magri neighbourhood with the assistance of his sister. According to the Times of India report, the victim, a Class 10 student, attended a private school. The victim and the two accused were in the same tuition class together, where they became friends. However, when the accused minor requested the victim's naked film, the victim refused.

The victim was also pressured to send nude footage from his sister. After some planning, the siblings summoned the defendant to a room where the sister locked the girl and the boy inside, after which the accused raped her. Barmer Rape Case: NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma Writes to Rajasthan DGP to Conduct Fair, Time-Bound Investigation.

The minor recorded a video of the incident, which he then shared on the school's social media page. The victim's schoolmates alerted the school administration after seeing the footage on social media. At the Hiran Magri police station, the victim's family filed a report accusing the younger siblings. Rajasthan Shocker: Girl Sexually Assaulted by Two Cousins in Udaipur, Case Registered.

Due to her involvement in the case, police have also apprehended his sister. As per the report, the incident occurred in August 2022. Still, Hiran Magri police SHO Ram Sumer Meena claimed it was not discovered until recently when the offensive video went viral on social media.

Police have begun an investigation by filing a case under the IT Act and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim's testimony was recorded by police on Tuesday before a judge in court. (By Supreme Court guidelines on sexual assault, the victim's identity has been withheld to respect her privacy.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2023 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).