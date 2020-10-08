Mumbai, October 8: Uday Shankar will step down as the president, The Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star & Disney India, effective as of December 31, 2020. It was announced on Thursday by Rebecca Campbell, chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment.

Over the next three months, Shankar will work closely with Campbell to identify his successor to ensure a smooth transition. He moves on to pursue another entrepreneurial endeavour, the details of which have not been disclosed, according to a Livemint report. Since February 2019, Shankar has served as president, The Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star & Disney India. Previously, he was president of 21st Century Fox for Asia and the chairman & CEO of Star India.

Shankar has also served as CEO and editor of Star News, and editor and news director at TV Today Group, where he spearheaded the launch of Aaj Tak, a Hindi news channel, in 2000 and Headlines Today, an English news channel, in 2003.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).