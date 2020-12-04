New Delhi, December 4: Cannabis and cannabis resins were removed from the list of most dangerous narcotic drugs by UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND). The decision was taken as part of the review initiated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to reclassify marijuana products which were placed under a strict ban since 1961. What is Difference Between Cannabis, Weed, Marijuana and Hemp? Know More About These Cannabis Plant Products and Where Are They Legal For Use?

A proposal was moved before the UN body, seeking the removal of cannabis from from Schedule IV of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs — where it was listed alongside deadly, addictive opioids, including heroin.

Out of the 53 member nations which are part of the CND, a slim majority voted for the reclassification of cannabis. 27 nations, including India where cannabis is banned under the strict NDPS Act, voted for its removal from the list of most dangerous drugs. 25 nations, however, voted against the proposal.

With this historic vote, the CND has opened the door to recognizing the medicinal and therapeutic potential of the commonly-used but still largely illegal recreational drug.

According to news reports, the decision could also drive additional scientific research into the plant’s long-heralded medicinal properties and act as catalyst for countries to legalize the drug for medicinal use, and reconsider laws on its recreational use.

Long Wait

Back in January 2019, WHO unveiled six WHO recommendations surrounding the scheduling of cannabis in UN drug control treaties.

While the proposals were originally set to be voted on during the CND’s March 2019 session, many countries had requested more time to study the endorsements and define their positions, according to news reports.

Among WHO’s many points, it clarified that cannabidiol (CBD) – a non-intoxicating compound – is not subject to international controls. CBD has taken on a prominent role in wellness therapies in recent years, and sparked a billion-dollar industry.

Currently, more than 50 countries have adopted medicinal cannabis programmes while Canada, Uruguay and 15 US states have legalized its recreational use, with Mexico and Luxembourg close to becoming the third and fourth countries to do so.

Where They Stand

After voting, some countries made statements on their stances. Ecuador supported all of WHO’s recommendations and urged that cannabis production, sale and use, have “a regulatory framework that guarantees good practices, quality, innovation and research development”.

Meanwhile, the United States voted to remove cannabis from Schedule IV of the Single Convention while retaining them in Schedule I, saying it is “consistent with the science demonstrating that while a safe and effective cannabis-derived therapeutic has been developed, cannabis itself continues to pose significant risks to public health and should continue to be controlled under the international drug control conventions”.

Voting against, Chile argued, among other things, that “there is a direct relationship between the use of cannabis and increased chances of suffering from depression, cognitive deficit, anxiety, psychotic symptoms, among others” while Japan stated that the non-medical use of the plant “might give rise to negative health and social impacts, especially among youth”.

(With inputs from UN press release)

