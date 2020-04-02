Union Ministry for Home Affairs Asks States, UTs to Take Effective Measures to Combat Coronavirus Fake News

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 2: The Union Ministry for Home Affairs has written to all states and union territories (UTs), directing them to take effective measures to combat fake news about coronavirus. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla told the Supreme Court that it has been communicated to states and UTs that the Central government is creating a web-portal for people to verify facts and unverified news promptly.

They have been requested to create a similar mechanism at their level for issues in this regard. The top court, while addressing a writ petition this morning, took serious note of the panic created by fake news leading to a mass movement of migrant labourers. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 53 After 52-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Gujarat.

"Fake news has lead to untold suffering to these people," the court observed. The apex court has also made observations and directions to ensure the provision of basic amenities such as food and medicines in line with the National Disaster Management Authority/Ministry of Home Affairs directives and other welfare activities in relief shelters for migrant labourers.

The states and UTs have been communicated to comply with the directives/advisories and orders issued by Central Government in letter and spirit, for containment of the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the court said.