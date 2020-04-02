Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 53 After 52-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Gujarat

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ahmedabad, April 2: The death toll due to coronavirus in India increased to 53 on Wednesday after a 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Gujarat. According to a tweet by ANI, the patient, who lost his life on Wednesday, had a travel history to Sri Lanka. The patient was admitted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara on March 19. S Agarwal, Vadodara Collector informed that four members of his family have also tested positive for the virus and are currently undergoing treatment. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: COVID-19 Cases Touch 1834 After Highest Increase of 437 in a Day.

As of now, there are 1637 active cases in India. Earlier today, two deaths were reported in the country- one from Haryana and the other from Punjab. In Haryana, a 67-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Ambala. He breathed his last at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. In Punjab, Giani Nirmal Singh, former Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple, Amritsar died at 4:30 AM today.

In India, the COVID-19 cases surged to 1834 on Wednesday - the highest increase of 437 over the last 24 hours. The worst-affected state was Maharashtra with 338 positive coronavirus cases, the state Health Department update informed.