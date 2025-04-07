Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath was seen interacting with the children visiting Gorakhnath Temple during his Gorakhpur visit. A video of Yogi Adityanath interacting with children visiting the temple has also surfaced online. In the video, Yogi Adityanath is also seen feeding peacocks on the temple's premises. The Uttar Pradesh CM also held Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple and was seen listening to the grievances of the people. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Distillery Plant Worth Rs 1,200 Crore in Gorakhpur.

Yogi Adityanath Interacts with Children

#WATCH | During his Gorakhpur visit, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath interacts with the children visiting Gorakhnath Temple and feeds peacocks on the temple premises. (Source: Gorakhnath Temple Administration) pic.twitter.com/TQNEihckpQ — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2025

