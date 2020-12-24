Lucknow: December 24: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hand over flats of 415 square feet area to 1040 poor urban people for just Rs 4.75 Lakhs. The total cost of the flat will be Rs 12.59 lakhs and out of this, Rs 7.83 lakhs will be given as a grant from the central and the state government.

The remaining Rs 4.76 Lakh will be paid by the beneficiaries of the EWS category. The allotment of the flats will be done as per Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and through District Urban Development Authority (DUDA), an open lottery will be conducted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate. 'Varasat’ Campaign of Yogi Adityanath Government an Instant Hit, Over 1.35 Lakh Applications Received in the First 8 Days.

Under the Global Technology Challenge India (GHTC India) technology in the country, 14 states had applied to the ministry of housing and urban affairs, Government of India, keeping in mind the urban weaker section.

Out of these, six states Madhya Pradesh (Indore), Gujarat (Rajkot), Tamilnadu (Chennai), Jharkhand (Ranchi), Tripura (Agartala) and Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) have been selected to build houses under the 'light house' project.

All preparations have been completed for the construction of the proposed Light House Project (LHP) in the Awadh Vihar Yojana at the Shaheed Path. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the project on January 1 next year and the chief minister will be present at the foundation stone laying ceremony venue. LHP will be implemented in 34.50 square meter carpet area.

Under this programme, 14 storey towers will be built and 1040 flats will be given to people belonging to the weaker section.

Construction will be completed in 15 months

The state government is promoting the use of new technologies in researched related research institutions, students, technological institutions, architects and engineers. New technologies will be used in the implementation of this project, due to which the construction work will be completed in just 15 days. LHP will transform the construction sector as it will develop a new pace of construction and the use of pre fabricated items will make the construction more sustainable and environment friendly.

Subsidy

Out of Rs 12.59 Lakh, the government of India will give Rs 5.50 lakh subsidy. Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy will be given under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Scheme and Rs 4 lakh under the Technical Innovation Grant (TIG). 1 Lakh under the PMAY and 1.33 Lakh under the TIG will be provided by the state government.

