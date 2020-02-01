UP Horror: Man Severs Wife's Head, Takes it to Police Station, Sings National Anthem and Chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, February 1: In a horrific incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district severed his wife's head and walked with it for more than a kilometer before going to the police station. The man reportedly took the head to the police station and told the police that he cut his wife's head after having an altercation with her. Delhi Crime: Man Kills Wife After Being Fed Up of Daily Fights, Her Decomposed Body Recovered Near Panipat Refinery in Haryana.

The police station where the shocking incident took place is Jahangirabad police station. The police confirmed that the couple had a fight over a domestic issue, following which the man attacked his wife and cut her head. Mumbai Shocker: Man Sets Wife on Fire After She Serves Him Less Portion of Mutton Curry, Dies.

After the man reached the police station, he also had a tiff with the police. When the police tried to take away the woman's head from his hand, the man reportedly started singing the national anthem and chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Andhra Pradesh: Man Kills Wife For Posting TikTok Videos.

The incident has caused great fear and panic in the locality. Locals said that the man and wife used to fight often. However, no one anticipated that the fights would come to this.

The accused has been identified as Akhilesh Rawat. The Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Chaturvedi spoke to India Today and said that it was a case of domestic dispute and he suspects the man committed the crime alone. A case is underway and the investigation has begun into the case, informed the police officer.