Mumbai, October 18: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his brother with a frying pan in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident took place on Sunday night at their home in Bhojpur's Mukimpur village. Police officials said that the accused bludgeoned his older brother to death with a frying pan after the two had an heated argument.

According to a report in the Times of India, both the brothers were drunk at the time of the incident. The deceased has been identified as Bablu Kumar. Cops said that the deceased was a daily wage labourer and is survived by his wife and one-year-old son. The incident came to light after locals alerted the police about the murder. Mumbai Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard to Death With Bamboo Sticks for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol in Powai.

Soon, a police team reached the spot and rushed Kumar to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival. The next day, the police arrested Kumar's brother Arjun Kumar for allegedly killing him. Brijjishor Gautam, SHO of Bhojpur police station said, "That night, Bablu and Arjun had consumed liquor. After some time, Bablu went to his room and started beating his wife on suspicion of having an extra-marital affair with Arjun."

A hearted argument took place between Bablu and his brother Arjun when the latter came to rescue his sister-in-law. Leaving his wife aside, Bablu started beating Arjun as well. After the two reached the kitchen area, Arjun picked up a frying pan and hit Bablu. Cops said that Arjun hit his brother till he died. "He fled the spot after informing neighbours that his brother had collapsed after hitting a wall after consuming liquor," the SHO added. UP Shocker: Man Bludgeons Wife to Death With Frying Pan for Refusing To Cook in Noida, Held.

After being arrested, Arjun confessed to the crime. The Bhojpur police booked him for murder and produced him before a court.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2022 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).