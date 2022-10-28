Bijnor, October 28: A 25-year-old man beat his mother to death with a wooden stick after she refused to give him money to buy liquor in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday. UP Shocker: Man Visits Hospital to Return Medicine, Gets Thrashed by Staff in Bulandshahr; Probe Launched (Watch Video).

The incident took place Thursday night in a village in the Chandpur police station area of the district. The accused, Devendra Saini, a habitual drinker, has been arrested, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ram Arj said.

Saini attacked his mother, Samundra Devi, 65, with a wooden stick following an argument after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, the police officer said. UP Shocker: Woman Accidentally Puts Pesticide Instead of Sugar in Tea in Mainpuri; Three Including Two Children Dead.

A police team rushed to the spot on being informed about the incident.

Police lodged an FIR based on a complaint filed by Devendra's brother, Jayram.

The body of the deceased was sent for postmortem examination.