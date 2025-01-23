Bareilly, January 23: A 28-year-old man from Bisalpur town in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district was allegedly murdered over a love affair, with his throat slit and his genitals mutilated, police said on Thursday. Muzammil's body was found tied up and dumped near a canal in the Barkapur area under Izzatnagar police station in Bareilly district on Wednesday. Two suspects have been arrested, the police said.

"The body of Muzammil, who was reported missing in Bisalpur, was recovered following a joint operation by the Bisalpur and Izzatnagar police. The missing person case registered in Bisalpur has been converted into a murder case, and further investigation will be conducted by Bisalpur police,” Bareilly Circle Officer (Third) Devendra Kumar told reporters on Thursday. On Wednesday, Izzatnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Vijendra Singh received information about a body near the canal in Barkapur village. UP Shocker: Man Held for Raping 16-Year-Old Girl After Promising To Marry Her.

"Our team recovered the victim's mutilated body from the bushes near the canal. The postmortem confirmed that Muzammil was killed by slitting his throat. His genitals were also mutilated ," SHO Singh said. Bisalpur CO Dr Prateek said the victim's body and the car used in the crime have been recovered. "Two suspects, Arhan and his friend Guddu from Richhaula village in Pilibhit, have been taken into custody. The murder appears to be the result of personal enmity stemming from Muzammil's alleged relationship with a woman in one of the suspects' families," he said.

According to Muzammil's father, Shamsuddin, his son worked for a mobile tower company and left home on Tuesday morning but never returned. "When we tried calling him, his phone was switched off. We filed a missing person report in Bisalpur police station. Muzammil had conflicts with some individuals, and I suspect they are responsible for his murder," Shamsuddin alleged. Kanpur Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes Woman Under False Promise of Marriage, Extorts Money and Valuables After Blackmailing Her With Inappropriate Videos in UP’s Chakeri; Case Registered.

Inspector (Crime) Vinod Kumar Sharma of Bisalpur police revealed, "Arhan and Guddu have confessed to the murder. Muzammil allegedly had an illicit relationship with a woman from Arhan's family, which had previously caused disputes between them." "Out of vengeance, the suspects killed Muzammil in the Bisalpur area, tied up his body, transported it in a car, and dumped it in Bareilly," Sharma said. Further legal proceedings and investigation into the case are underway, police added.